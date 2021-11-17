India seeks to expand trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami on Tuesday said India would be very happy to have more trade with Bangladesh through easier and more simplified procedures, reports BSS.

“We can expand trade by utilising land ports, railways and riverine routes improving infrastructures and facilities,” he said while addressing a meeting as the chief guest in Rangpur.

Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised the meeting on ‘Bangladesh-India Bilateral Trade and Commerce Issues’ at RCCI auditorium in the metropolis.