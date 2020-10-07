Indonesia focuses on finalising trade agreement with Bangladesh

Indonesia has vowed to finalise Indonesia Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement (IBTA) with Bangladesh to boost bilateral trade, reports news agency BSS.

The commitment has come at the FBCCI Cloud Conference titled ‘Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Ongoing Global Pandemic and Beyond’ under the joint initiative the Indonesian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), said a press release.

To discuss opportunities on trade and investment between Bangladesh and Indonesia, the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) organised the conference.

FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Bangladesh ambassador to Indonesia retired major general Azmal Kabir, KADIN Indonesia president Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Indonesia ambassador to Bangladesh Rina P Soemarno discussed collaboration to boost both economies in a post-pandemic world during the ‘FBCCI Cloud Conference’.