Int'l Investment Summit 2021 begins in Dhaka Sunday

Salman said the new face of Bangladesh's economy is still unknown to many in the world and the investment promotion programs are helping them to learn about the economy and the investment opportunities in a wide range of sectors in Bangladesh.
The adviser said Bangladesh is receiving an increasing interest of investors from an expanding range of countries considered to be potential sources of investments. "The outcome of that should be reflected in the coming years," he added.
He mentioned that the investors from Scandinavian countries for example, who are expressing their interest in Bangladesh.
BIDA executive chairman Md Sirazul Islam said that some 2,574 participants have already been registered to attend International Investment Summit 2021 while at least 465 of them are foreigners who will represent their countries or international investment firms.
He said participants would join the summit both physically or virtually due to the pandemic.
A large number of delegates are already in Dhaka and more are arriving.
Saudi Arabia's transport and logistics minister, vice minister of their ministry of investments, and a high level business delegation is joining the summit.
Many members of Turkish investors' community, alongside that from the United States, Europe, and Asian countries would join the program, while ministers from India, China, and Japan would address the audience virtually.
The summit with a tagline "Bangladesh: Discover Limitless Opportunities", will have 14 separate sessions, of which 11 will be dedicated to different sectors that include blue economy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, capital market, power and energy, fourth industrial revolution, financial services, agribusiness, leather and leather goods, apparel, electrical and electronics manufacturing.
The country's increasing investment competitiveness, improving business environment, the opportunities the 100 special economic zones are creating would be communicated with the potential investors alongside the great rise story of the Bangladesh economy.