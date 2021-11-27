Int'l Investment Summit 2021 begins in Dhaka Sunday

The two-day International Investment Summit 2021 begins in Dhaka on Sunday to brand new Bangladesh among the investors of the world, reports BSS.

"The main objective of the summit is to brand new Bangladesh among the investors of the world," said Salman Fazlur Rahman, prime minister's private industry and investment advisor while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate virtually the curtain of the two-day investment summit hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) tomorrow at 10.00 am at Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.