Stock market surges after holidays
Trading at the country’s stock exchanges began on a positive note following a three-day holiday, with both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses witnessing notable gains in the opening hour on Monday.
At the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the key index DSEX rose by 59 points.
Among the other indices, the Shariah-based DSES gained 11 points, while the DS30 index, which represents blue-chip companies, advanced by 20 points.
During the first hour of trading, transactions at the DSE amounted to Tk 1.4 billion (Tk 140 crore).
Of the shares traded, prices increased for 259 companies, declined for 48, while 70 remained unchanged.
Similarly, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also opened with an upward trend. The overall index at the port city’s bourse rose by 72 points.
Out of 56 companies that participated in trading during the first hour, prices rose for 32, declined for 12, and remained unchanged for another 12.
More than Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) worth of shares and units were traded at the CSE in the initial hour of trading.