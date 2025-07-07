Stock market surges after holidays

Trading at the country’s stock exchanges began on a positive note following a three-day holiday, with both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses witnessing notable gains in the opening hour on Monday.

At the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the key index DSEX rose by 59 points.

Among the other indices, the Shariah-based DSES gained 11 points, while the DS30 index, which represents blue-chip companies, advanced by 20 points.

During the first hour of trading, transactions at the DSE amounted to Tk 1.4 billion (Tk 140 crore).