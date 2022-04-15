Japanese companies in Bangladesh top export ratio list: JETRO

Export ratio of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh is atop among the Asia and Oceania countries as the ratio of exports to total sales by Japanese companies has stood at 65.4 percent, said country representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Yuji Ando.

Talking to BSS, Ando said most of the Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh have expansion plans for 2022 and 2023.

The companies reported complexities in rules and regulations as well as in loan processing, taxation, wage compliance, and getting skilled manpower, he added.

He said, "Bangladesh has the most competitive wage among the Asia and Oceania countries. This is the time for Japanese companies to expand in Bangladesh and procure from local sources."

Referring to a survey titled '2021 Jetro Survey on Business Condition of Japanese companies operating in Asia and Oceania with focus on Bangladesh,' Yuji Ando informed that around 65 per cent Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh think that they would be able to make a profit in 2022 as the coronavirus pandemic situation has improved.