Import falls, costs rise in July-August

Imports fell year-on-year in the first two months of July-August in the 2024-25 fiscal and August saw a gradual drop in imports from July, according to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Usually it takes 15 days to two months to bring imported goods home after opening a letter of credit (LC). Goods imported from India and other neighbouring countries arrive in the country quickly with traders receiving goods through land ports in a week or two since the opening of LCs, while the arrival of goods from other countries varies from 30 to 60 days.