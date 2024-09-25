IMF chief offers support for ‘Bangladesh 2.0’

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva has pledged support to Bangladesh's reform initiatives, saying the Washington-based lender has sent a team to Dhaka to hold talks with the stakeholders over the matter.

The IMF managing director expressed her support at a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

"It is a different country. It is Bangladesh 2.0," Kristalina Georgieva told the chief adviser when he gave a short briefing on the student-led mass uprising which ousted the previous autocratic regime.

During the meeting, professor Yunus spoke about the six commissions that his interim government has set up to recommend vital reforms in election, civil administration, police, judiciary, anti-corruption and constitution.