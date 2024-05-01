BASIC Bank sunk in broad daylight  

The BASIC Bank, a state-run institution which was known as a good performing bank in 2009, is now marked as a severely weak financial institution.

It is now waiting to be merged with City Bank, a private sector bank, under a recent regulatory initiative.

The BASIC Bank serves as a textbook example of how the appointment of a politician as board chairman can lead to the downfall of a bank within only five years.

Once upon a time, the bank boasted a clientele of prosperous businesses and attracted talented students due to its efficient management and excellent facilities. A large number of students used to dream of joining the bank following their graduation.

It has now emerged as a burning question -- what led the bank to such a weak level and to the impending merger?