International standard CETP is essential for leather sector: FBCCI president

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday commented that the international standard Central Waste Treatment Plant (CETP) is necessary for the development of the leather sector through proper preservation of indigenous leather.

He made this comment at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Hide and Skin, Leather and Leather Goods and Artificial Leather held at

FBCCI bhaban in the city, said a press release.

FBCCI president said that leather is one of the most potential sectors in Bangladesh. The sector makes 100 per cent value addition.