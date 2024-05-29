Traders aggrieved over customs harassment in export-import trade 

Businesses have expressed grievance over what they called harassment by customs officials and lamented that it is disrupting their export-import trades.

In a recent incident, an export-oriented garment factory, located on the outskirts of the capital city, faced a handsome financial penalty and additional losses due to alleged harassment and unwarranted delay at customs.

The factory had opened a letter of credit (LC) to import 90,000 kg of clothes from China in three shipments through the Chattogram port. Some 22,000 kg of clothes were supposed to be shipped in the final consignment, but the customs authorities found 1,700 kg in extra.