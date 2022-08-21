12-kg LPG cylinder costs up to Tk 280 extra

Sahana Sattar, a resident of capital’s Kalyanpur area was cooking when the gas cylinder ran out suddenly. She phoned the shop she regularly buys cylinder from. The trader asked Tk 1,500 for a 12-kg cylinder.

Though the trader asked Tk 280 more than the government-fixed price, Sahana was compelled to buy the new cylinder in that price. This is an incident from this Friday.

Sahana Sattar said to Prothom Alo, “I told the seller about the rate the government has fixed. He said that the price is on papers only. He claimed that they buy cylinders at a higher price now. I had to pay Tk 150 more than the price the government fixed in the last month as well.”

The government fixes the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the consumer level every month. Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price of LPG for this month on 2 August. The price for 12-kg cylinder of LPG was set at Tk 1,219 whereas it sold for Tk 1,254 last month.