Govt to honour 44 people as CIP Monday

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana will preside over the function.

Among the 44 businessmen, six have been selected under the ex-officio category, 25 under large industries, 10 under medium industries, two under small industries and one under micro industries category, said a press release on Saturday.

Every nominated CIP will get a CIP card and enjoy a number of facilities, including priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways, getting invitation at national events, could get special facilities in the government hospitals for ensuring treatment of their spouse and children.

The CIPs will be able to use the cards as passes to use the VIP lounge-2 at the airports.