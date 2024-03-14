Padma Bank to be merged with EXIM Bank
Fourth generation Padma Bank is set to merge with Shariah-based EXIM Bank (Export Import Bank of Bangladesh).
A decision was taken from a meeting of the board of directors of EXIM Bank unanimously in this regard on Thursday.
Wishing not to be named, a director of EXIM Bank confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The director said the decision to merge Padma Bank with our one has been taken for now.
Documents will be sent to Bangladesh Bank soon for its approval in this regard. Upon getting the approval from the regulatory body, the decision will be implemented.
