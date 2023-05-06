UK private sector to invest in Bangladesh aviation sector

UK investment minister Lord Dominic Johnson on Friday expressed UK’s commitment in strengthening Bangladesh's aviation sector.

“Bangladesh's aviation industry will be strengthened through an effective aviation partnership and new jobs will be created in both countries,” she said.

He made the comment in a tweet after signing a joint communique.

The joint communique has been signed between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom with the aim of establishing an ‘aviation partnership’ for the necessary cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's aviation sector.