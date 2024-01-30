Date prices soar before Ramadan

For the last couple of years, allegations of many irregularities have been brought against traders importing dates. Prior to the month of Ramadan last year, many traders had announced to import expensive dates like Ajwa or Medjool only for 95cents to a dollar per kg.

However, those dates were sold in the local market for Tk 1,000-1,500 a kg. Basically, the traders had shown lower prices only to evade the duty fee and tax.

The issue of dodging duty and tax by showing unusually low import price came to light during the district administration’s drive at the date market in Chattogram last year.

Only then the customs authorities had become concerned and increased the tax burden on date import. Plus, the minimum import price was fixed as well in calculating the customs duty.

Including all, the tax burden on importing a kilogram of date now ranges from Tk 66 to 265. As a result, the government is collecting more revenue from date import.

However, the burden of this revenue collection has indeed fallen on the consumers. And the reason is that the traders raised the price of date in the market from the pressure of the tax burden.

Visiting different markets in Chattogram, it was found that the price of dates have gone up by Tk 100 to 400 per kg compared to last year.