Kailashtila to supply 20 mmcfd gas from 10 May: Nasrul

He further said after extraction from the seventh well of Kailashtila Gas Field in Sylhet it will be possible to extract 17-19 million cubic feet of gas from the field from 10 May.

“I shared a good news regarding gas supply just before the Eid. Our state-owned Sylhet Gas Field Limited has discovered about 20 million cubic feet gas (per day),” Nasrul said on his facebook page.

Meanwhile, the ministry issued a press release and said that about 17-19 MMCFD gas and 187 barrel of condensates was confirmed through a work-over process by logging, perfection and testing in the lower gas sand zone of the Kailashtila gas field.