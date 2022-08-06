Second ship from Russia in a week anchors at Mongla Port

The Liberian flag carrier, MV Dragonball, carrying 5,601 tonnes of machineries for the power plant, docked at the port’s jetty-7 on Friday afternoon, said Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port.
“As the depth of the ship is high, it is being lightened by discharging some goods,” said the harbour master Sheikh Fakar.
Later, the vessel will be brought to Jetty-9 of the port on Saturday afternoon.
After that, the machineries will be unloaded at the jetty and sent to the power plant.
Earlier, the Russian flag carrier, MV Kamilla, carrying 3,328.237 tonnes of machineries for the power plant docked at the port’s jetty-6 on Monday afternoon.
Earlier, on 18 October, 2021, the last Russian container ship -- MV FESCO ULISS -- carrying equipment for Rooppur NPP arrived in Bangladesh, said Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of Mongla Port.