Second ship from Russia in a week anchors at Mongla Port

The Liberian flag carrier, MV Dragonball, carrying 5,601 tonnes of machineries for the power plant, docked at the port’s jetty-7 on Friday afternoon, said Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port.

“As the depth of the ship is high, it is being lightened by discharging some goods,” said the harbour master Sheikh Fakar.

Later, the vessel will be brought to Jetty-9 of the port on Saturday afternoon.