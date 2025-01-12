Vat-tax raise not to have ‘massive impact’: Chief Adviser’s press secretary

The press secretary spoke about the rationality of raising the VAT and duty at the start of the briefing.

He said there has been a deficit of nearly Tk 420 billion in revenue collection in the first five months of this fiscal year.

The collection was Tk 1.26 trillion against the target of Tk 1.69 trillion, he informed the media.

When a newsperson asked a question in this regard, Shafiqul Alam said, “We’re not saying that there will not be any impact. But we think this would be minimum. We don’t think that will have a massive impact.”

When newspersons asked whether this increase was due to the pressure of the IMF (international monetary fund) or their condition, the press secretary said, “We also have economists here. Why should we accept the IMF’s prescription? They also know what has to be done. Economic stability is essential for the macroeconomy. You will see the value of taka going down if there is no stability in the macroeconomy. The country’s tax-GDP ratio has to be raised to achieve stability in macroeconomy. This has reached such a level that it is not sustainable.”