Goals set by Salehuddin Ahmed in the next budget

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is set to present the budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year today, Monday, taking into account the harsh realities of the economy. The pre-recorded budget speech will be broadcast at 3:00 pm today, on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar.

This will be the country’s 54th national budget and the first under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Following approval by the President, the finance bill will be issued by the end of June with the necessary amendments. As in previous years, it will come into effect on 1 July.

In an interview with Prothom Alo on 25 May ahead of the budget, finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said, “I am preparing the budget with the aim of ensuring that everyone benefits from economic growth. This will be a budget focused on improving people’s lives and livelihoods. It will be realistic, welfare-oriented, and based on equality.”