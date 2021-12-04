Keep price of essentials within reach: CAB

He further said passengers are not benefiting even though the bus fare has been fixed at a meeting of BRTA (Bangladesh Rad Transport Authority) and the public transport owners.

Businessmen and the transport owners are increasing the prices and fares according to their will defying the government directions. As a result, dissatisfaction is growing among the commoners.

In order to ensure the fare prices of daily essentials and stop the fare anarchy in the public transports, the prime minister and the policy makers of the government need to get the right information, the leaders said, according to a press release.