Keep price of essentials within reach: CAB

Prothom Alo English Desk
Protesting the relentless price hike of essential commodities and “fare anarchy” in public transport, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) held a rally at Nayabazar Bishwa Road intersection in Halishahar, Chattogram, on Friday.

CAB general secretary advocate Jamal Hossain presided over the rally, reports UNB.

CAB leaders said the Department of Consumer Protection, Safe Food Authority and Bangladesh Competition Commission have taken various initiatives to keep the prices of daily commodities stable but it does not work.

He further said passengers are not benefiting even though the bus fare has been fixed at a meeting of BRTA (Bangladesh Rad Transport Authority) and the public transport owners.

Businessmen and the transport owners are increasing the prices and fares according to their will defying the government directions. As a result, dissatisfaction is growing among the commoners.

In order to ensure the fare prices of daily essentials and stop the fare anarchy in the public transports, the prime minister and the policy makers of the government need to get the right information, the leaders said, according to a press release.

Speakers alleged that the prices of commodities are controlled by traders. As a result, though the prices of rice, soybean oil and gas have come down in the international market, it has not been reflected in the domestic market.

The speakers also noted that despite the nationwide students’ agitation demanding half fare in public transport, the owners have accepted the demand only for Dhaka.

In ongoing Covid situation, the price hike of fuel added misery to the common people. People want to get rid of this situation, they added.

