Market price: Govt now moves to set rice price

Different departments of the government set prices of various daily essentials though that could not be implemented in most of the cases. Despite this the government has now taken an initiative to set the rice price.

State minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam Sunday told this to the media after a meeting of a task force on monitoring the commodity prices and market situation at the secretariat. Representatives of agriculture and food ministries were present at the meeting.

The state minister said the government would fix the prices based on rice variety instead of the current system of classifying the rice into three categories: fine rice, semi-fine rice and coarse rice. Already a plan of action has been drawn up for the sale of rice at the producer, miller, wholesale and retail levels, he added.

Ahasanul informed the media that three ministries - agriculture, food and commerce - have been jointly engaged in the work. The new price will be implemented from 14 April or Pahela Boishakh.

Prices for 15 types of rice were set from the meeting with the lowest being Tk 48 per kg and the highest at Tk 55.57.