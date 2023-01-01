‘50 per cent edible oil to be produced in country by next 3 years’

Minister for agriculture Md Abdur Razzaque said on Saturday that the government has a plan to produce 50 per cent of the annual demand for edible oil in the country in the next three years.

He said this while talking to journalists after inaugurating a workshop on annual research assessment at the auditorium of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in Gazipur.

The minister said the mustard farmers are getting benefited financially by cultivating such hybrid varieties of mustard redesigned by the country’s agriculturalists.