‘50 per cent edible oil to be produced in country by next 3 years’

The Agricultural Ministry has taken a massive initiative to boost up the mustard production as the produced crops can’t impact on the market, Razzaque, also the presidium member of the ruling Awami League, said.
“We have taken an initiative to produce 40 to 50 per cent of the demand for edible oil in the country by the next three years,” he said.
Underscoring the need for research to produce paddy, he said the amount of agricultural land has decreased in relation to the population.
There is no alternative to producing more paddies to cope with the increasing demand of rice, he said, adding that the redesigned varieties of paddies will be extended rapidly.
He said several varieties of vegetables like pumpkin were planted on yards earlier but not being planted on lands resulting in decreasing the number of agricultural lands.
An unbiased research is needed to find out the reason behind the price hike of rice despite bumper production of paddy, he observed.
With research institute directorate general Md Shahjahan Kabir in the chair, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam, agriculture secretary Wahida Akter and department of agricultural extension director general Md Benazir Alam among others were present at the programme.