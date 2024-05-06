RAKUB caught by lending to cold storages

State-owned specialised bank Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) got caught in the trap after lending to the owners of cold storages and auto rice mills, not to the marginal farmers, and eventually 21 per cent of the bank’s total loan outstanding turned into default loans. On top of this, the bank collected deposits at a higher interest rate year after year while maintaining the lending rates fixed by the government, thus, incurring Tk 15.82 billion in loss over the past five years.

Now Bangladesh Bank, acting on the government’s behalf, has decided to merge RAKUB with another state-owned specialised bank Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), which itself is burdened with a hefty amount of defaulted loans – Tk 39.80 billion or 12 per cent of its total loan outstanding.

RAKUB was established with the branches of BKB in the Rajshahi division at the time in 1987 to finance the agriculture sector to develop the 16 agriculture-dominated districts in the northern region. RAKUB operates a total of 383 branches, and 333 of them are located in rural areas across the northern region. No other bank has spread its network to such rural areas in the country.