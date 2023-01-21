RCBC appeals again to dismiss BB lawsuit in US court

The Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has once again appealed to the New York Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Bangladesh Bank over the USD 81 million reserve heist in 2016.

Inquirer, a Philippine daily, reported that the Rizal bank made the appeal public through a news filing with a stock exchange on Friday. It said in the news filing, “RCBC filed before the Supreme Court of the State of New York its notice of appeal from the denial of its motion to dismiss."

The appeal has been made a week after the US court denied the Rizal bank’s first motion to dismiss the Bangladesh Bank lawsuit. The New York Supreme Court then cleared way for legal process under the Bangladesh Bank lawsuit to recover the stolen fund.