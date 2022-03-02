KSA issues record 12,300 visas in a day: Saudi ambassador

The Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh has said his country has issued a new record of 12,300 visas in single working day.

Meanwhile, the Saudi foreign minister is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 16 March to discuss big projects.

"The embassy issued more than 38000 working visa last week," Saudi ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan told a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He also said more than 2.3 million Bangladeshi labors are employed in Saudi Arabia in diverse fields.

Despite the fact that recruiting has been reduced or halted as a result of the pandemic, but Saudi Arabia continues to recruit migrants from Bangladesh, and the flights between the two brotherly countries did not stop or even suspended, he added.