Islami Bank: Depositors withdraw Tk 180b in 1yr

The deposit of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has decreased by Tk 177.83 billion (17,783 crore) in 2022, meaning the depositors withdrew the amount of money from the private bank that year, according to an analysis of the bank’s financial statement of 2022.

The statement also said despite decrease in the bank’s deposit, IBBL disbursed loans of Tk 114.30 billion last year.

The IBBL was suffering from liquidity crisis last year as its amount of loan disbursement increased against the decrease in deposit.

The analysis of the bank’s statement also revealed that the flow of money against each share of the Islami Bank was Tk 56 at the end of last year.