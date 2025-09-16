Bangladesh sees 21.8pc growth of remittance till 15 Sept

Inflow of remittances witnessed a year-on-year growth of 21.8 per cent reaching $1,574 million in the first 15 days of September, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued today, Tuesday.

Last year, during the same period, the country's remittance inflow was $1,293 million.

During the July to 15 September 2025 of the current fiscal year, expatriates sent remittances of $6,474 million, which was $5,431 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.