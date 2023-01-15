Garment industry helps keep economy vibrant: Hasan

The minister was addressing the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) Export Trophy 2023 award giving ceremony at Bashundhara International Convention City in the capital.
Hasan said the wheel of the country’s economy was vibrant for the farsighted planning and effective intensive packages of prime minister Sheikh Hasina when the world was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh left behind India in per capita income at that time, he added.
He said Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world after 14 years under the charismatic leadership of the premier from its 60th position just in 2009. Besides, the country’s position is 31st in purchasing power parity (PPP), he continued.
He said it is needed to make a humanitarian nation along with infrastructure development. Entrepreneurs will have to take new initiatives to build a developed humanitarian state and in facing fourth industrial revolution, he added.
Export Promotion Bureau vice chairman AHM Ahsan and BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan Kachi, among others, addressed the function as special guests with BGAPMEA president Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Mati in the chair.
AP LION Ltd chairman Riaz Uddin Al Mamun, Montreams Ltd director Asadur Rahman Sikder, Simtex Industries Ltd managing director Niaz Rahman Sakib have received first, second and third trophies respectively.
Green House owner Nur-e-Naznin Khan received the trophy in woman entrepreneurship.