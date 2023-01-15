Garment industry helps keep economy vibrant: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said garment industry has played a vast role in keeping the wheel of the country’s economy vibrant under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid global crisis.

“The contribution of the industrial sector to the national gross product was 5-6 per cent during the independence which is now about 35 per cent. The readymade garment and other allied industries play a pivotal role here too,” he said.