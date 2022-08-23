Local

Bottled soybean oil price increases by Tk 7 per litre

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A man with a bottle of soybean oil at a grocery shopProthom Alo file photo

The price of bottled soybean oil has been increased by Tk 7 per litre, said Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.

The decision will be implemented from today (Tuesday), the mill owners association added.

Now the price of a litre of bottled soybean oil will be Tk 192.

Earlier, on 3 August, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association proposed the government to hike the price of soybean oil by Tk 20 per litre.

The association sent a letter to Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) on the day proposing to increase the loose soybean oil price to Tk 180 per litre, a litre of bottled soybean oil to Tk 205 and the price of a 5-litre bottle to Tk 960.

Following this, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association issued a release today mentioning that the bottled soybean oil price has been hiked by Tk 7 per litre.

