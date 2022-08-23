Bottled soybean oil price increases by Tk 7 per litre

Earlier, on 3 August, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association proposed the government to hike the price of soybean oil by Tk 20 per litre.
The association sent a letter to Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) on the day proposing to increase the loose soybean oil price to Tk 180 per litre, a litre of bottled soybean oil to Tk 205 and the price of a 5-litre bottle to Tk 960.
Following this, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association issued a release today mentioning that the bottled soybean oil price has been hiked by Tk 7 per litre.