LC for Ramadan commodities increases, shows Bangladesh Bank data

The opening of letters of credit (LC) for the import of six essential commodities such as chickpeas, dates, peas and sugar, commonly required during the holy month of Ramadan, has increased.

Demand for these items typically rises significantly during Ramadan. For this reason, importers of consumer goods have increased the early opening of LC to ensure adequate supply.

Conversely, the opening of LC for onions, garlic and ginger has decreased. Among these, the reduction in onion LC is partly due to the new harvest season expected next month. Additionally, onion imports currently require government clearance, which has not been granted.