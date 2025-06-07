Rawhide in Dhaka sold at Tk 700–900, below govt rate

Rawhides are not being sold at government-fixed rates. The government raised Tk 5 per square foot of rawhide.

This has been learned after visiting the capital’s Mohammadpur, Science Laboratory, and Posta in Old Dhaka on Eid-ul-Azha, Saturday, and speaking with both buyers and sellers.

The price of cowhides is largely similar to last year's, whereas buyers have shown reluctance to purchase goat hides as they did in previous years.

Visiting these areas, raw cowhides were seen being sold between Tk 700-900. Smaller hides were being sold for up to Tk 600. Last year, cowhide prices were largely the same. Besides, goat hides were sold for Tk 5-10 each—similar to last year’s prices.

According to the Department of Livestock Services, there was a demand for approximately 10.38 million of sacrificial animals this year, while about 12.45 million animals, including cows and goats, were prepared for sacrifice. Tannery owners set a target to collect 8-8.5 million of hides during this year’s Eid season.