Soybean oil price set to drop slightly

The government has once again adjusted the prices of soybean and palm oil with a slight reduction.

Thanks to the move, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will sell at Tk 187 at the retail level from Sunday, instead of Tk 190.

The commerce ministry issued a gazette notification on Thursday, saying that the maximum retail prices of soybean and palm oil were revised in a meeting on import of daily necessities and price review on Tuesday.