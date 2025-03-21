Bangladesh High Commission hosts meeting with Indian investors in Delhi

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday night hosted an event for investors and business leaders from India at its premises in the diplomatic enclave of the Indian capital.

Representatives from a range of medium and big enterprises participated in the event to explore potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh ahead of the Bangladesh Investment Summit, set to take place from 7-10 April in Dhaka.

During the event, acting Bangladesh High Commissioner Md Nurul Islam stressed that Bangladesh is now led by new leadership with a renewed vision, and the country is progressing rapidly, offering a favourable environment for investment.