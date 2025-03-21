Bangladesh High Commission hosts meeting with Indian investors in Delhi
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday night hosted an event for investors and business leaders from India at its premises in the diplomatic enclave of the Indian capital.
Representatives from a range of medium and big enterprises participated in the event to explore potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh ahead of the Bangladesh Investment Summit, set to take place from 7-10 April in Dhaka.
During the event, acting Bangladesh High Commissioner Md Nurul Islam stressed that Bangladesh is now led by new leadership with a renewed vision, and the country is progressing rapidly, offering a favourable environment for investment.
"With abundant energy resources and a competitive workforce, it’s hard to find a better destination for foreign investment that promises significant returns," stated the acting high commissioner.
Iftekhar Uddin Shamin, counsellor (commerce) and Johirul Islam, counsellor (economy) addressed questions from Indian investors and businesspeople during the Q&A session.
The event was attended by representatives from major corporations, including Ashok Leyland and Larsen & Toubro.