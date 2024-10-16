Prices of 12 essentials increased in just a week

People are struggling under a huge pressure as prices of almost all daily essentials including rice, wheat, onions and edible oil are on the rise.

According to the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of 12 essentials – soybean oil, palm oil, rice bran oil, potatoes, chickpea, onions, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, beef and eggs – rose in just a week from 7 October to 14 October.

The price of eggs increased by Tk 12 per dozen and is being sold at Tk 180-200 at various markets. Several wholesalers stopped selling eggs after markets were raided, triggering a supply crunch. As a result, eggs were unenviable in several markets of the city.

The price of loose soybean oil rose by Tk 1 per litre, the price of potatoes by Tk 5 per kg, onions by Tk 5 per kg and the price of beef increased by Tk 50 per kg over the past week. The price of loose soybean oil rose by Tk 4 per litre over the past month.

TCB’s price list does not include vegetables’ prices, but the prices are high at the markets. A bundle of leafy vegetables is Tk 30-50 now. The prices of most vegetables started from Tk 80 per kg, with some vegetables being sold for Tk 150 a kg.