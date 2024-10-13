NBFI: Default loans rise by Tk 31b in six months

The crisis of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) has deepened, as their collective defaulted loans surged by Tk 31.44 billion in the first half of this year, reaching Tk 247.11 billion by the end of June.

The institutions that were already reeling from financial scams of Prashant Kumar (PK) Halder have registered the highest non-performing loans (NPLs) during the period. Their poor condition also affected the institutions related to them.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, defaulted loans constituted 33.15 per cent of total loans in NBFIs as of June. It indicates a significant increase from December 2023, when defaulted loans were Tk 215.67 billion, or 29.27 per cent of total loans. The volume of non-performing loans surged by Tk 31.44 billion throughout the following six months. .