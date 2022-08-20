Chattogram world’s 64th busiest seaport

In 2020, the port held the 67th place in the list. The latest edition of Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports was published on 18 August, 2022.

Earlier, Chattogram seaport was ranked 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the four previous editions of the journal. This year, the port advanced three notches in the latest edition.

According to the report, Chattogram seaport handled a total of 3,214,548 TEUs (twenty-feet equivalent units) of containers in 2021, up from 2,839,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2 percent annual growth in container handling.