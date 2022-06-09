Major challenges for next fiscal year

The minister said in his speech, “As in previous years, I have consulted with top business organisations, reputed economists, and media personalities as part of budget preparation for the FY2022-2023. Besides, I gathered suggestions on the budget from the ministries/divisions and different organisations. I convey my gratitude to all of them for their support.”

Based on those discussions, the minister pointed out the six major challenges for the next fiscal year as containing inflation and enhancing domestic investment; financing additional subsidy required for the increased price of gas, power and fertiliser in international markets; utilising funds available through foreign assistance and ensuring timely completion of high priority projects of ministries/divisions; ensuring timely completion of projects in education and health sectors; increasing collection of local Value Added Tax (VAT) and raising the number of individual tax-payers and finally maintaining stability in the exchange rate of taka and keeping foreign exchange reserves at a comfortable level.