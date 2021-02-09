Maldives to hire workers from Bangladesh, its FM says

The Maldives will recruit workers from Bangladesh by creating a solid framework under an agreement, said visiting foreign minister of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.

“Today we’ll be signing two memoranda. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement of human resources between the two countries to provide a solid framework for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh,” he said at a joint press briefing after bilateral talks at state guesthouse Padma.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his counterpart from the Maldives Abdulla Shahid led their respective delegations during the talks.

The second MoU is on cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of foreign service officers of the two countries, he said.