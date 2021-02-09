Maldives to hire workers from Bangladesh, its FM says

The Maldives will recruit workers from Bangladesh by creating a solid framework under an agreement, said visiting foreign minister of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.
“Today we’ll be signing two memoranda. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement of human resources between the two countries to provide a solid framework for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh,” he said at a joint press briefing after bilateral talks at state guesthouse Padma.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his counterpart from the Maldives Abdulla Shahid led their respective delegations during the talks.
The second MoU is on cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of foreign service officers of the two countries, he said.
Abdulla Shahid said the Maldives put emphasis on regularisation of undocumented Bangladeshi workers to ensure their basic rights in his country.
“I conveyed the important role played by Bangladeshi workers in [the] Maldives and the need to regularise the undocumented workers for protecting their basic rights and wellbeing,” he said.
Rohingya issue
The Male Foreign Minister reiterated the support of the Maldives to Bangladesh on the issue of Rohingya refugees.
“[The] Maldives always advocated for the rights of the Rohingya people and together with the government of [The] Gambia, we seek the accountability for the acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people,” he said.
Bangladeshi’s contributions
Abdulla Shahid recognised with gratitude about Bangladesh’s significant contributions to a variety of fields, including training and scholarship, health and medicine, defence and other technical areas.
“Bangladesh is a prepared destination of our medical interns. Bangladesh is always steadfast partner and most recently proved its generosity towards to the Maldives with assistances extended to the government of [the] Maldives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on multiple fronts,” he said. About the manpower recruitment, the Bangladesh foreign minister said the Maldives will recruit some nurses from Bangladesh. Some Bangladeshi physicians have already started working there, he added.
The President of the Maldives has already declared that all the workers, including foreigners, will get free vaccination in his country. “We’ll send some nurses to help carry out vaccination in the Maldives particularly for the large Bangladeshi community staying there,” he said. Some 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriates are currently working in the Maldives.
Male President’s visit to Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s foreign minister Momen said Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the president of the Maldives will visit Dhaka to attend Mujib Borsho functions and Bangladesh’s Independence Day.
During the meeting, they discussed a whole range of issues, including extension of trade and business, enhancing connectivity, particularly shipping and climate ones, he said adding that they also talked about national, regional and international matters.
“We had good discussions in cordial atmosphere. We’ve agreed on many issues. Hope, we’ll have better days,” said Momen.
The Foreign Minister of the Maldives arrived here on Monday on an official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Momen.