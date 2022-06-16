Mandatory submission of income tax return unrealistic: Economists

The former NBR official also noted that it is quite impossible for any country to bring all NID card holders under the income tax net.

According to the income tax ordinance, the tax is mandatory only when one’s income crosses the threshold of Tk 300,000. When one’s income does not reach the minimum mark, why will he or she collect tax identification number (TIN).

All the citizens, including rickshaw pullers, day laborers, domestic helps, and rootless people, now have NID cards. If the proposal is accepted, these extremely poor people have to submit returns every year.

Besides, it is quite impractical to think that these people would go to their nearest tax zones, fill up forms appropriately, and submit income tax returns following rules and regulations.