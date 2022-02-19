May not loan defaulters, corrupt people get nomination in next election: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya said bank owners have to be aware so that loan defaulters cannot become members of Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB).
He also said social hatred has to be spread against the loan defaulters and those who have created anarchy in the financial sector.
Remarking that Bangladesh Bank has lack of willingness and competence to ensure good governance, Debapriya Bhattacharya said the influential people in the banking system ignore the directives of Bangladesh Bank.
The eminent economist said alongside democracy and good governance, discipline in the financial sector is essential for sustainable development.
Bangladesh graduation from the LDC would not be sustainable if transparency and accountability in the banking sector is not enshured.
Despite implementation of many visible mega projects, the country like Sri Lanka has to take loan from Bangladesh as they could not ensure good governance in the financial sector.
