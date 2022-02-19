May not loan defaulters, corrupt people get nomination in next election: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya said the economy would be devastated if competency, efficiency and transparency are not ensured.

He also said the new election commission has to be tough so that the loan defaulters and corrupt people cannot contest the next election.

Debapriya Bhattacharya made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a shadow parliament 'the government's willingness to protect discipline in the financial sector'. The Debate for Democracy organised it at FDC on Saturday.

Organisation's chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury presided over it, says a press release.