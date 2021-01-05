Medicine and fruit imports surge during pandemic

During the coronavirus outbreak, the import of fresh fruit and foreign medicines has increased as the people have upped their consumption of fruit and medicine to stay healthy.

On the flip side, imports of industrial raw materials and capital equipment has decreased during the first five months (July-November) of the 2020-21 fiscal. Overall, imports declined by over 8.5 per cent. This was revealed in a comparison between Letters of Credit (LC) opened in July November this financial year and those in the corresponding period of last fiscal, according to Bangladesh Bank records.

Imports rose by 9.70 per cent in November 2020 with the goods and services worth USD 4.81 billion being imported. In the corresponding period of November 2019, imports totalled USD 4.39 billion. However, compared to July-November of the fiscal 2019-20, imports have decreased by 8.81 per cent in the corresponding period of fiscal 2020-2021.