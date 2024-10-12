Steep surge in govt borrowings from domestic sources

The ousted Awami League government borrowed a whopping amount from both banks and non-bank sources in the opening month of the current fiscal year 2024-25. In July, its borrowings from domestic sources amounted to over Tk 232 billion, says a latest report of Bangladesh Bank on debt situation.

For the government, there are two internal sources to borrow – the banking system and the non-bank institutions. It took the majority share of the loans in the first month from the banking sector.