Middle-class panic shopping puts poor people at risk

Regarding this, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, in a social media post on 3 April, wrote, “Some traders are blamed for raising the price of commodities ‘unnecessarily’ during Ramadan. If price of commodities could actually be increased ‘unnecessarily’, that means the traders have been kind enough to the consumers by not raising the prices at other times of the year. So, they deserve praise. There is an issue of demand in the market. It’s true that traders sometimes try to take advantage of demand unfairly. But the affluent don’t show much restraint since they have purchasing power and buy as much as they can without looking at the price. If they restrained themselves from purchasing, traders will have less opportunity to increase prices and all can share the food that has high demand and limited supply. So, can one simply call upon traders only to show tolerance and restraint and warn them of punishment?”

Wahiduddin Mahmud further wrote, “The words of the father of economics Adam Smith should be kept in mind and that is traders never meet together except for conspiring against the buyers. Perhaps, the minster kept this in mind (minister Obaidul Qauader told a press conference on 3 April that a group of traders increase commodities price, which is a punishable crime.) However, all have some responsibility to make market economy more humanitarian.”