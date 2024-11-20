Brunei offers to export 12-18 LNG cargoes annually to Bangladesh under 10-year contract

The Sultanate of Brunei has offered to export 12-18 LNG (liquefied natural gas) cargoes to Bangladesh under a long term contract of 10 years, with an option to extend the deal for a further five years.

According to a document seen by UNB, the Brunei Energy Services and Trading (BEST) Sdn Bhd, sent the offer to Bangladesh state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL).

Each cargo size under the proposal would be approximately between 3,100,000 and 3,200,000 MMBtu (Million British Thermal Unit, a unit used to measure LNG), with the price quoted at JKM+0.87 USD per MMBtu.