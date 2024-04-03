Bangladesh economy faces four challenges, three risks

Bangladesh economy currently faces four challenges--high inflation, deficit in foreign currency, import restrictions and risks to the financial sector, according to the World Bank.

The WB, however, projected the Bangladesh economy will grow by 5.6 per cent though the government set a growth target of 7.5 per cent.

Washington-based global lender highlighted these in its Bangladesh Development Update, which was unveiled at a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck, and senior economists at World Bank Dhaka office Bernard Haven and Rangeet Ghoshe addressed the event.

Besides, there are three risks to the economy.

First, a delay in the reform of the exchange rate prolongs deficit in shortfall of foreign currency and import restrictions.

Second, high inflation continues for long due to rising prices of goods.

Third, ongoing risk to the financial sector may increase further as a coordinated reform programme has not been taken.

The WB also commented on the recent bank merger initiative saying a caution should be maintained and it is necessary to follow international standards to complete the process.