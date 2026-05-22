Banks to remain open tomorrow, Saturday

Reportedly, all public and private banks and financial institutions across the country will remain open on Saturday, although it is usually a weekly holiday, due to the Eid-ul-Azha. The Eid holidays at these institutions will begin from Monday. As a result, customers will be able to carry out all kinds of transactions at banks and financial institutions on both Saturday and Sunday.

Eid-ul-Azha will be observed in the country on 28 May. On this occasion, the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification declaring a seven-day holiday.

According to the notification, government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will remain closed from 25 to 31 May. The weekly holiday on Saturday has also been cancelled.