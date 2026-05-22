Banks to remain open tomorrow, Saturday
Banks will remain open tomorrow, Saturday. Regular banking operations and transaction hours will continue as usual that day. Normal banking activities will also continue on Sunday. As a result, banks will remain open for two more days before the Eid holidays.
After that, all public and private banks will remain closed from 25 to 31 May for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Meaning, scheduled banks across the country will remain closed for seven consecutive days for Eid-ul-Azha, according to sources at the Bangladesh Bank.
Reportedly, all public and private banks and financial institutions across the country will remain open on Saturday, although it is usually a weekly holiday, due to the Eid-ul-Azha. The Eid holidays at these institutions will begin from Monday. As a result, customers will be able to carry out all kinds of transactions at banks and financial institutions on both Saturday and Sunday.
Eid-ul-Azha will be observed in the country on 28 May. On this occasion, the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification declaring a seven-day holiday.
According to the notification, government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will remain closed from 25 to 31 May. The weekly holiday on Saturday has also been cancelled.
In line with this decision, Bangladesh Bank has also issued holiday instructions for public and private banks as well as other financial institutions.
Meanwhile, branches of commercial banks in industrial areas will remain open on 25 and 26 May to facilitate the payment of wages, bonuses and other allowances to workers and employees in the readymade garment sector, as well as banking activities related to imports and exports.
These branches will remain open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, although customer transactions will continue until 1:00 pm.