Import price shown 200pc higher to launder money

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) chief Masud Biswas said some products have been imported showing a higher price ranging from 20 to 200 per cent and that has been prevented by strengthening the monitoring.

“Now we have to work on products that are being imported showing a low price to evade tax and one such product is vehicle, and monitoring is being strengthened to this end,” he said.

Masud Biswas made these remarks replying to queries from newsmen at an event on releasing the annual report 2021-22 of BFIU at the Bangladesh Bank on Monday.