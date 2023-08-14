Mahbubul Alam takes charge as president of FBCCI

Vice president of the outgoing board and vice president of Bangladesh Textbook Printing and Marketing Association Md. Amin Helaly took charge as the senior vice-president of the new board.

Khairul Huda Chopol, president of Sunamganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, president of Gazipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industry, have taken over as vice presidents from the chamber group.

Shomi Kaiser, president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), President of the Meiji Association of Bangladesh, and Md. Munir Hossain, president of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh, took charge as the Vice Presidents from the association group.

The new president of FBCCI Mahbubul Alam expressed his commitment to bolster the trade and business of the country in the upcoming days.