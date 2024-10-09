Govt emphasises raising collection of non-tax revenue

The interim government has put emphasis on raising non-tax revenue (NTR) to finance the national budget. At the same time, the government wants to increase the collection of non-NBR revenue as well.

Such a decision means the government’s income will increase from fees of various services the ministries, departments, divisions and agencies provide to the people.

The government said, “Service fees will be updated at appropriate times due to necessities or after every three years.” Those, however, will be done taking into consideration cost of providing services, quality of lifestyle, inflation rate and other economic indicators.

This was said in a new guideline the finance division issued Sunday on proper management in collection of non-tax revenue and non-NBR revenue.

It also mentioned that there is a significant possibility that the revenue collection from NTR and non-NBR sources will soar.

This fulfilled the necessity of a timely guideline required for increasing collection from the two sources.