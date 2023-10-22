Govt invests Tk 113.1m from universal pension fund

At the press conference, it was informed that approximately 15,000 people have registered for the pension scheme by paying subscriptions, resulting in a total deposit of Tk 125.4 million as of Sunday.

Out of this amount, Tk 113.1 million has been invested in 10-year treasury bonds.

In his speech, Mustafa Kamal said the subscriptions of all the participants in the pension scheme will be deposited as a 'universal pension fund'.

National Pension Authority will invest the money in safer and less risky sources, he added.

He said that treasury bonds will be given priority in terms of investment.

Referring to the amount of South Korea's national pension fund of US$700 to $800 billion, he expressed hope that a strong pension fund will be developed in Bangladesh in the future.